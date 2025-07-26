Вибухи розбудили все місто! Дивіться, що залишилось від гіпермаркету!

26.07.2025 18:31
Video thumbnail for youtube video ihf7opcsxlc

Вибухи розбудили все місто! Росіяни атакували будівельний гіпермаркет у Кам’янському. За попередніми даними двома ракетами. Дивіться, що залишилось від торгівельного центру!

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Video thumbnail for youtube video pmvm6f2bxjc

Масштабна атака на Дніпро: Шокуючі кадри руйнувань у центрі міста!

26.07.2025 15:50
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-26072025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 26.07.2025

26.07.2025 8:03
Video thumbnail for youtube video r-gcgvvorgc

Готуємо більше неприємностей для ворога – звернення Президента

25.07.2025 20:39
generalnyj-shtab-zsu-operatyvna-informacziya-stanom-na-0800-02062025

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 08.00 25.07.2025

25.07.2025 8:05
Video thumbnail for youtube video vjqyrrzj5is

Доручив урядовцям представити законопроєкт всім нашим партнерам і залучити всі необхідні експертні можливості – звернення Президента

24.07.2025 21:25
Video thumbnail for youtube video k-oa0mb9_jc

Пекельні жнива: як на Дніпропетровщині збирають зерно під обстрілами?

24.07.2025 16:00