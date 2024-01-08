Масовані ракетні удари по Україні! Досі шукають людей під завалами

08.01.2024 15:23

Вранці ворог спрямував ракети по Харківській, Дніпропетровській, Запорізькій та Хмельницькій областях. Наші захисники знищили 8 “шахедів” та 18 крилатих ракет. Але є й влучання.

