Війна в прямому ефірі. Як не стати жертвою інформаційно-психологічних операцій?

20.02.2024 19:04

В інформаційному вирі легко загубитися і стати жертвою російського ІПСО, або фейків. Як перевіряти інформацію в інтернеті та яким джерелам довіряти?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Як пережив 4 місяці голоду та знущань? Історія бійця, який вижив у полоні

20.02.2024 15:15

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 20.02.2024

20.02.2024 7:26

Єдність має проявлятися не лише в думках і словах, а й у діях заради спільних цілей і нашої держави – звернення Президента України

19.02.2024 21:28

Підземний довгобуд. Що залишилось у метро після втечі турецької компанії “Limak”?

19.02.2024 16:25

“Не мовчи, полон вбиває!” Діти вже забувають обличчя батьків

19.02.2024 15:37

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 19.02.2024

19.02.2024 7:24
.