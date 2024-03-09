Українці знову штурмують “Оскар”! Чи почує українців світ цього разу?

09.03.2024 14:29

Українці їдуть в Голівуд. Цього року за Оскар боротиметься стрічка “20 днів в Маріуполі”. Історія про життя міста у перші дні блокади увійшла в категорію “Кращій повнометражний документальний фільм”. Чи почує українців світ цього разу? Наша Тетяна Заєць дослідила тему та розпитала експертів.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 09.03.2024

09.03.2024 7:41

Квітковий АЖІОТАЖ! Скільки чоловіки готові викласти за букети і чи час для таких витрат?

08.03.2024 21:02

Врятували з-під обстрілів. Інтерпайп Пінчука вивіз в безпечне місце дітей своїх співробітників

08.03.2024 14:26

Покращення умов медичної допомоги у Кам’янському. Завдяки фонду Українських соціальних інвестицій

08.03.2024 11:07

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 08.03.2024

08.03.2024 7:04

Чому виселяють дві сотні переселенців? СКАНДАЛ довкола шелтера!

07.03.2024 20:41
.