Кинути за 60 СЕКУНД! Жонглер – ВІРТУОЗ встановив рекорд України.

09.03.2024 18:12

Три булави і одна хвилина. У Дніпрі 16 річний студент арт коледжу встановив національний рекорд з жонглювання. Як хлопець готувався, хто його натхненник та скільки він зробив кидків за шістдесят секунд?

