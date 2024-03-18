Вода ПОВЕРТАЄТЬСЯ? Що буде на місці Каховського водосховища?

18.03.2024 21:03

У Каховське водосховище повернулася вода. Фотографії супутникових знімків наробили багато галасу і вкотре підштовхнули українське суспільство до дискусії: чи варто відновлювати зруйновану окупантами Каховську ГЕС. Чи є сенс руйнувати зараз те, що самотужки намагається відновити природа?

