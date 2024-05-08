Вдарили у День пам’яті та примирення! Чергова масована ракетна атака по Україні

08.05.2024 17:27

Понад 50 ракет та зо 20 безпілотників. В ніч проти 8 травня окупанти вкотре здійснили масований обстріл України. Під ударом – енергетичні об’єкти. Є руйнування та поранені. У Харкові ж вдень – поцілили просто по спортивному майданчику. Поранили щонайменше трьох дітей. Під обстрілом і Херсон.

