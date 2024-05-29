“Лікар сказав, мені залишилось 2 місяці”. ВІЛ-позитивні військовослужбовці в зоні бойових дій.

29.05.2024 16:52

“Лікар сказав, мені залишилось 2 місяці”. Випадковий аналіз крові виявив три смертельно небезпечних захворювання – ВІЛ, туберкульоз і гепатит С. Але Дмитро вирішив боротися. ВІЛ-позитивні військовослужбовці в зоні бойових дій.

