Сезон кліщів розпочався! Як вберегти себе від паразита, та чим небезпечна хвороба Лайма?

30.05.2024 20:32

В холодний період вони ховаються, а з потеплінням — шукають жертву. На Дніпропетровщині пік сезону кліщів. Інфекційні лікарні вже приймають перших постраждалих від укусів – з небезечною хворобою Лайма. Яку ще загрозу несуть кліщі та де полюють на людей?

