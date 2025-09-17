«Про Кривий Ріг» 17.09.2025

Закидували камінням жінку та Мільйони боргу за воду! ПРО КРИВИЙ РІГ

2views
Про Кривий Ріг

Вам також може сподобатися

«Про Кривий Ріг» 10.09.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 10.09.2025
14views
Про Кривий Ріг
Скандал з комунальниками та Викрили масштабне підпільне виробництво! ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 03.09.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 03.09.2025
15views
Про Кривий Ріг
Шок на цвинтарі! Хто знищив надгробки? ПРО КРИВИЙ РІГ
«Про Кривий Ріг» 20.08.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 20.08.2025
15views
Про Кривий Ріг
Скандал зі шкільним укриттям! Чому Житлосервіс не відпускає будинок до ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 13.08.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 13.08.2025
13views
Про Кривий Ріг
Скандали Кривого Рогу! Чому мешканці живуть без води та коли добудують ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 30.07.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 30.07.2025
26views
Про Кривий Ріг
Лисиці тероризують місто! Бик вбив сторожа, а Сарана атакуватиме ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 02.07.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 02.07.2025
17views
Про Кривий Ріг
Брудна вода замість питної, Тримали місто "по поняттях" та Заробляла ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 18.06.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 18.06.2025
13views
Про Кривий Ріг
Хто лишив місто без води, Провалився у колодязь та Що відбувається з ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 28.05.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 28.05.2025
24views
Про Кривий Ріг
Прослушка Депутатки, Хто поцупив дзвін у Церкві і Чи бути новим ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 21.05.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 21.05.2025
22views
Про Кривий Ріг
Криворіжці в паніці через воду – як врятувати свою техніку? | ПРО КРИВИЙ РІГ
«Про Кривий Ріг» 07.05.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 07.05.2025
21views
Про Кривий Ріг
Як Боротись з Теплоцентраллю, Обмін Полоненими та Пригоди Єнота! | ПРО ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 09.04.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 09.04.2025
25views
Про Кривий Ріг
Панахида за Загиблими, Нажива на Померлих та Чи Буде Опалення в ...
«Про Кривий Ріг» 26.02.2025
«Про Кривий Ріг» 26.02.2025
14views
Про Кривий Ріг
Мешканці міста ЗАМЕРЗАЮТЬ у власних квартирах! - спецпроект "Про ...
1237
Сторінка 1 з 7