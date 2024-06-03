«Про Нікополь» 03.06.2024

Ворог спрямував безпілотник на цивільний автобус/ Нові тарифи на світло/ Іржава вода – спецпроєкт «Про Нікополь».

Про Нікополь
0 views

Вам також може сподобатися

«Про Нікополь» 30.05.2024
«Про Нікополь» 30.05.2024
11 views
Про Нікополь
Ворог нищить житлові квартали. На ЗАЕС може бути радіаційний викид. ...
«Про Нікополь» 27.05.2024
«Про Нікополь» 27.05.2024
13 views
Про Нікополь
Не припиняють терор мирних/ Запуск водогону/ Засіяли 170 тисяч ...
«Про Нікополь» 23.05.2024
«Про Нікополь» 23.05.2024
4 views
Про Нікополь
Б'ють по екстрених бригадах/ Пиячать та кидаються з кулаками/ ...
«Про Нікополь» 20.05.2024
«Про Нікополь» 20.05.2024
36 views
Про Нікополь
Безперервні атаки по будинках/. Історія поліціянта що дивом вижив/ Юні ...
«Про Нікополь» 16.05.2024
«Про Нікополь» 16.05.2024
13 views
Про Нікополь
Не припиняють гатити по мирних/ Нова пожежна команда/ Гуманітарна ...
«Про Нікополь» 13.05.2024
«Про Нікополь» 13.05.2024
10 views
Про Нікополь
Окупанти безперервно б'ють по мирних/ Ядерний терор на ЗАЕС/ ...
«Про Нікополь» 09.05.2024
«Про Нікополь» 09.05.2024
14 views
Про Нікополь
Обстріляли храм та школу/ Інтерв'ю з Євгеном Євтушенко/ Рекорд з ...
«Про Нікополь» 06.05.2024
«Про Нікополь» 06.05.2024
36 views
Про Нікополь
Росіяни сім разів атакували район/ Війна наздогнала у Нікополі/ ...
«Про Нікополь» 29.04.2024
«Про Нікополь» 29.04.2024
0 views
Про Нікополь
Атаки по енергетиці/ Нестача працівників на ЗАЕС/ Планові відключення ...
«Про Нікополь» 25.04.2024
«Про Нікополь» 25.04.2024
15 views
Про Нікополь
Тричі обстріляли мирних/ Обережно, сказ/ Як місцеві волонтери ...
«Про Нікополь» 22.04.2024
«Про Нікополь» 22.04.2024
20 views
Про Нікополь
Окупанти б'ють по фермерах/ Атака на ЗАЕС/ Коли запуститься водогін? - ...
«Про Нікополь» 18.04.2024
«Про Нікополь» 18.04.2024
13 views
Про Нікополь
13 разів атакували дронами/ Чи є загроза наступу окупантів?/ Ситуація ...
12334
Сторінка 1 з 34
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com