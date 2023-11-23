«Про Нікополь» 23.11.2023


Поранено двоє/Постійне водозабезпечення /З ліхтарями та свічками – спецпроєкт «Про Нікополь».

Загинула людина/Перший сніг на Нікопольщині/"Миколай крокує до ...
Нікополь готується до блекаутів/Чиста вода для Томаківки/Б'ють з ...
Обережно,сказ!/Громади Нікопольщини отримають гуманітарку/Поробки для ...
Б'ють з БПЛА по житлових будинках/Допомога благодійників/Запрошення на ...
Поранений 51-річний чоловік/Ремонтують будинки/Новий реанімобіль - ...
Окупанти вбили в Нікополі жінку/Психологічна допомога/Кров для ...
50 снарядів по Нікополю/Місто готується до зими/Очищення води в ...
Яким родинам допоможуть?/Графік видачі води/Хвостаті поліцейські - ...
Ситуація із ЗАЕС/ Вода для Нікопольщини/ Нікополь у смітті - ...
окупанти тричі обстріляли місто/опалення у Нікополі/Фільтрація води ...
Терор Нікополя/поле замість водосховища/займають призові місця - ...
4 ЖЕРТВИ в Нікополі/ Ворог обстріляв 2 громади/ Патронатні родини - ...
