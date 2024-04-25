Що, якщо греблю ЗРУЙНУЮТЬ? Євген Євтушенко про план евакуації на випадок катастрофи у Нікопольщині

25.04.2024 21:00

Про плани на випадок техногенної катастрофи – удару по Запорізькій ГЕС та руйнування греблі. Про радіаційний фон на Нікопольщині та коли мешканці прифронтової території нарешті будуть з водою. Ексклюзивне інтерв’ю журналістам 11-го начальника Нікопольської військової адміністрації Євгена Євтушенка.

