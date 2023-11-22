Двоє ПОРАНЕНИХ. Наслідки УДАРУ по Нікополю

22.11.2023 20:33

Вибуховою хвилею у будинку вибило шибки, частину стіни та пробило дах. Понівичело автівку, що стояла у гаражі.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Готуйте гаманці! У Дніпрі ПОДОРОЖЧАЛО ПАЛИВО

22.11.2023 20:20

ЛЮДИ проти забудови! СПЕЦРЕПОРТАЖ!

22.11.2023 17:04

Відкритий ЧЕМПІОНАТ міста зі стрибків на акробатичній доріжці відбувся у Кам’янському

22.11.2023 16:20

СПЕЦРЕПОРТАЖ! НИЩАТЬ ворога аеророзвідники 128 ТРО Дніпра!

22.11.2023 15:24

‼️НАЖИВО. Чи є ЗАТОРИ через ремонт? СИТУАЦІЯ на дорогах Дніпра

22.11.2023 13:40

ЯСКРАВІ ПОДІЇ ! У Дніпрі запрацював сервіс ЕГОЛІСТ.

22.11.2023 10:46
.