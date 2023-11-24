День СТУДЕНТА у Кам’янському!

24.11.2023 13:08

У місті Кам’янське активно підтримують молодіжний рух! У місті мотивують та надають можливості цікаво навчатися та відкривати нові кордони для досягнення своїх цілей. А загалом – робити внесок у розвиток міста.

