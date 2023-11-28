СТРІЛЯЛИ з БОЙОВОГО гранатомета та керували УДАРНИМИ дронами!

28.11.2023 19:52

Імпровізований полігон для дніпрян та гостей міста організували бійці 128-ої бригади ТРО Дніпра. А ще розповіли історії захисників підрозділу та показали, наскільки технологічно виросло наше військо від початку великої війни

.