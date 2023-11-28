ВБИВЦЯ і досі не поніс ПОКАРАННЯ за смертельне ДТП

28.11.2023 15:12

Вбив молоде подружжя та не поніс покарання, бо просто втік. Сім’я загиблих у жахливій ДТП Анни та Максима Авдєєвих вимагає правосуддя

