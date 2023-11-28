У Кам’янському молодь опановувала основи проєктного менеджменту, лідерства та тимбілдингу

28.11.2023 13:47

Здобували професійні навички. У Кам’янському двадцять юнаків та дівчат пройшли двомісячний навчальний курс. Опановували основи проєктного менеджменту, лідерства та тимбілдингу. Навчання – за програмою “Лідери змін”. Так у місті виховують активну молодь, яка у майбутньому допомагатиме розбудовувати громаду

