У спальних районах, скверах та на автошляхах працюють комунальники Кам’янського

30.11.2023 12:18

У спальних районах, скверах та на автошляхах. Це локації, де зараз вдень і вночі працюють комунальники Кам’янського. Відновлюють зовнішнє освітлення у дворах, посипають та розчищають дороги, обрізають пошкодженні гілки дерев

