Збирає донати на ЗСУ прямо в маршрутці!

12.01.2024 19:39

Кожна гривня – внесок у Перемогу України. На Нікопольщині водій маршрутку Михайло Гецко повісив в салоні скриньку для пожертв і збирає кошти для ЗСУ.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Ми сформували взірець безпекових домовленостей для нашого часу – звернення Президента України

12.01.2024 20:19

Лабораторія дронів. Як модернізують та створюють абсолютно нові дрони

12.01.2024 15:37

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 12.01.2024

12.01.2024 8:01

Мріє повернутись до війська! Як військовий проходить реабілітацію в центрі RECOVERY.

11.01.2024 16:10

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 11.01.2024

11.01.2024 7:13

Чотирилапі рятівники! Як собаки врятували зоозахисницю від російської ракети

10.01.2024 20:31
.