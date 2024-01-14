План систем для поліпшення життя в Україні пропонує геній-винахідник з Дніпра

14.01.2024 20:27

Має три золоті медалі міжнародних конкурсів та премію Кабінету Міністрів. У Дніпрі мешкає геній-винахідник. Ілія Рябко з дитинства марив високими технологіями. Проте успіху він досяг завдяки таланту та своїй неймовірній наполегливості, кажуть його викладачі. Які проєкти вже створив юний науковець?

