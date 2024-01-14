Вижила після теракту. Як склалась доля жінки, яка дивом врятувалась після прильоту ракети

14.01.2024 13:50

Як теракт пережили ті, кому фактично дивом вдалось вижити в атакованій висотці? Ольга Ботвінова – психологиня, яка врятувалась після прильоту ракети, змогла відновитись і зараз допомагає іншим людям пережити горе.

