Ранчо “Біла підкова” потребує допомоги!

16.01.2024 17:22

Нестача сіна та запасів корму. Ранчо «Біла підкова», що на Нікопольщині, потребує допомоги. Раніше на утримання коней власниця заробляла гроші уроками верхової їзди, та нині, через постійні обстріли, учнів немає. Живуть на ранчо і дикі тварини. Вартість корму для них – б’є по гаманцю.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Атакували посеред робочого дня!

16.01.2024 15:14

Він був між життям та смертю. Рятуючи побратима потрапив під обстріл та втратив ногу…

16.01.2024 13:06

“Полон вбиває!” Чого вимагають учасники мовчазного пікету?

16.01.2024 10:25

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 16.01.2024

16.01.2024 8:02

Над ним свистять ракети та гремлять вибухи. Але попри атаки він не припинив роботу.

15.01.2024 16:10

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 15.01.2024

15.01.2024 7:16
.