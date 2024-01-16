Він був між життям та смертю. Рятуючи побратима потрапив під обстріл та втратив ногу…

16.01.2024 13:06

До лікарні потрапив вже з мінімальними шансами. Але лікарі зробили майже неможливе та повернули чоловіка до життя.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Ранчо “Біла підкова” потребує допомоги!

16.01.2024 17:22

Атакували посеред робочого дня!

16.01.2024 15:14

“Полон вбиває!” Чого вимагають учасники мовчазного пікету?

16.01.2024 10:25

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 16.01.2024

16.01.2024 8:02

Над ним свистять ракети та гремлять вибухи. Але попри атаки він не припинив роботу.

15.01.2024 16:10

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 15.01.2024

15.01.2024 7:16
.