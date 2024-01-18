“Було два відчуття: жах і лють “. Працівники кінотеатру в ТРЦ Дніпра про ракетний удар 29 грудня.

18.01.2024 13:35

Краще знищене майно, аніж втрачені людські життя. Так кажуть працівники кінотеатру в ТРЦ Дніпра, що постраждав 29 грудня через масований ракетний удар.

