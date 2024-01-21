Український актор Роб Фельдман у Дніпрі! Поділився секретами акторської гри зі студентами

21.01.2024 20:14

Йому лише тридцять, а він вже знявся разом із Жаном Рено, у низці популярних серіалів та зіграв десятки ролей на сцені. Дніпрянин Роб Фельдман закінчив Лондонську театральну школу і зараз один із найзатребуваних українських акторів.

