Вони стали легендами. В Дніпрі вшанували пам’ять “кіборгів”- захисників Донецького аеропорту

22.01.2024 17:27

Військові, добровольці, волонтери та бойові медики відчайдушно тримали оборону 242 дні. Захищаючи летовище, загинули понад 200 українських Героїв. 20 січня Дніпро вшанував їхню пам’ять.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Кримінальні розбірки чи помста? Хто підірвав автівку з людьми всередині

22.01.2024 15:08

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 22.01.2024

22.01.2024 7:31

Росія повинна відчути й запам’ятати, що найбільше від агресії втрачає сам агресор – звернення Президента України

21.01.2024 21:46

Український актор Роб Фельдман у Дніпрі! Поділився секретами акторської гри зі студентами

21.01.2024 20:14

Автошкола для людей з інвалідністю

21.01.2024 17:23

Як правильно утилізувати новорічну ялинку???

21.01.2024 12:03
.