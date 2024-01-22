Кримінальні розбірки чи помста? Хто підірвав автівку з людьми всередині

22.01.2024 15:08

У Дніпрі підірвали машину з людьми всередині! З’явились нові деталі від поліції. Вибух прогремів у одному зі спальних районів. Водію відірвало ногу, пасажирка з трамвою голови. Люди дивом вижили.

