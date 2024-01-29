Хто стріляв з РПГ по квартирі з дітьми?

29.01.2024 21:05

З гранатомета – по дитячій кімнаті! З’явились нові шокуючі подробиці вибухового інциденту в Кривому Розі. Там затримали чоловіка, який з РПГ вистрілив прямо у квартиру. Буквально дивом не зачепило двох дітей.

