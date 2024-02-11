Туреччина аплодує УКРАЇНЦІ. Як дніпрянка, попри хворобу, виборола “бронзу”!

11.02.2024 17:03

Дніпрянка Софія Римшина впевнено вийшла на лід в турецькому Ізмірі та здобула бронзу. Ця медаль – перша серйозна нагорода в кар’єрі юної фігуристки. Про змагання та мрії спортсменки на першому після повернення тренуванні.

