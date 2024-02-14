Аномальна зима. Глобальне потепління чи підступна погода?

14.02.2024 20:09

Лютий, але тільки за календарем. Аномальне потепління від початку місяця. Дніпряни часто рятувалися під парасольками від рясних дощів, а стовпчики термоментрів били рекорди. Як весняна погода вплинула на природу та чи буде ще зимно, прогнози городян і експертів.

