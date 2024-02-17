ДЕРУСИФІКАЦІЯ триває. Що не так з Ковалевською, та хто така Галина Мазепа?

17.02.2024

Вулиці братів Горобців, Незалежності, Галини Мазепи, проспект Науки. У Дніпрі перейменували ще 92 топоніми. Одні містяни це підтримують, інші категорично проти. Мовляв, деякі нові назви пов’язані з російськими діячами.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

«Techno-girls рулять»! За ними – майбутнє України! Чим юні винахідниці вражали журі?

17.02.2024

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 17.02.2024

17.02.2024

Білий дим, що рятує. Як волонтери з Кривого Рогу організовали виробництво, димових шашок для фронту

16.02.2024

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 16.02.2024

16.02.2024

Створюємо для України нову безпекову архітектуру, яка допомагатиме довгостроково – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

15.02.2024

Дзеркальна блокада! Відповідь УКРАЇНСЬКИХ фермерів

15.02.2024
.