«Techno-girls рулять»! За ними – майбутнє України! Чим юні винахідниці вражали журі?

17.02.2024

Очисні фільтри повітря для бомбосховищ, системи захисту фундамента від землетрусів та навіть дослідження космосу. І це лише кілька робіт юних школярок-винахідниць, з якими вони прийшли до проєктної STEM-школи «Techno-girls рулять». Чим винахідниці вражали журі?

