Діти малюють Україну. “Творча майстерня” від штабу “Української команди”

21.02.2024 16:36

Аби відволікти малечу від важкого сьогодення. Волонтерський штаб “Українська команда” організував урок малювання для дітей. Все – аби психологічно розвантажити малечу та подарувати їм соціалізацію. Як проходив захід?

