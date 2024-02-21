Наскільки ПОДОРОЖЧАЄ пальне через блокаду кордону?

21.02.2024 19:47

Через блокаду польських фермерів може зрости ціна на пальне. Особливо – автогаз. Про це твердять експерти. Мовляв, протестувальники не пропускають не тільки вантажний автотранспорт, але й автобуси, легкові авто та гуманітарні вантажі. Тож чого очікувати?

