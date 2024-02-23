УДАР ПО ДНІПРУ! Які наслідки страшної атаки?

23.02.2024 17:46

росіяни вдарили шахедом прямо по дев’ятиповерхівці в Дніпрі. В результаті спалахнула пожежа. БПЛА вщент зруйновав три квартири. Ще дві пошкодив.
Восьмеро людей отримали поранення, ще двох шукають під завалами.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Металургам підвищують зарплату! Як на заводах Пінчука підтримують своїх співробітників

23.02.2024 19:34

Ворог ВДАРИВ дроном по багатоповерхівці у Дніпрі! Жахливі деталі атаки

23.02.2024 13:02

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 23.02.2024

23.02.2024 7:54

Що більше з Москви лунає божевільних заяв, то більшою повинна бути наша сила – звернення Президента України

22.02.2024 22:46

Божі дрони! Гроші на них зібрали прихожани Православної Церкви України

22.02.2024 21:16

Як допомогти переселенцям? В Дніпрі пройшла конференція для освітян “Інтеграція жінок і дітей ВПО”

22.02.2024 16:07
.