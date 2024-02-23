Ворог ВДАРИВ дроном по багатоповерхівці у Дніпрі! Жахливі деталі атаки

23.02.2024 13:02

Восьмеро людей отримали поранення, ще двох шукають під завалами. росіяни вдарили шахедом прямо по дев’ятиповерхівці на лівому березі міста. В результаті спалахнула пожежа.

