«БАБА» з Донбасу! Як військовим вдалося врятували з-під обстрілів половецьку кам’яну статую?

10.03.2024 19:04

З відбитою головою, майже 70 років вона стояла притулившись до паркана приватної садиби. Мова про половецьку бабу. Пів року тому її помітили українські військові в одному з сіл на лінії фронту, вивезли з під обстрілів і передали музею Яворницького. Історія про кам’яну бабу з буремного Донбасу

