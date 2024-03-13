Невидимий вбивця! Вчаділа ціла родина! Що стало причиною трагедії і хто вижив?

13.03.2024 17:58

У Дніпрі вчаділа ціла родина. Лише дивом двох дітей та матір медикам вдалось врятувати. А от батька реанімувати вже не змогли. Що саме стало причиною трагедії і як себе убезпечити від чадного газу?

