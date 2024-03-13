Є загиблі і поранені! Що відомо про наслідки ракетного удару по Кривому Рогу?

13.03.2024 12:50

Четверо загиблих та понад 4 десятки поранених! Серед них – 12 дітей. Це наслідки російської ракетної атаки на Кривий Ріг. Окупанти поцілили по двох багатоповерхівках. Які наслідки атаки?

