Згоріли ЖИВЦЕМ! Страшна пожежа у Дніпрі. Що стало причиною займання?

14.03.2024 21:13

Вогонь забрав життя подружжя. Вночі в будинку прогремів вибух, а потім його в мить охопило полум’я. Вибратись з пекельної пастки власники вже не змогли. На згарищі рятувальниик знайшли лише фрагменти тіл загиблих. Що стало причиною займання? Та чому люди не змогли врятуватись?

