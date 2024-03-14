Як прожити без води цілий місяць? Гіркий досвід мешканців Меліоративного

14.03.2024 17:26

У трьох десятків родин Меліоративного цілий місяць не було води. Одні по п’ять разів на день ходили по питну за півтора кілометри, інші взагалі возили її з сусіднього села. У багатьох сім’ях діти та люди з інвалідністю. Чому люди залишились без питної?

