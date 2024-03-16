Хоче зробити ТИСЯЧУ ляльок-оберегів! Волонтерка збирає гроші на ЗСУ

16.03.2024 17:55

Тисяча мотанок для ЗСУ. Дніпровська майстриня робить мініатюрних ляльок і продає їх, щоб зібрати гроші українським захисникам. Зараз волонтерка на півшляху – робить п’яту сотню міні-оберегів.

