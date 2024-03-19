ГУРТ “СКАЙ” у Дніпрі з благодійним концертом! Для кого рок-зірки збирали гроші?

19.03.2024 21:05

“Не ампутуй — врятуй!” У Дніпрі пройшов благодійний концерт українського рок-гурту Скай. Музиканти збирають кошти на лікування та протезування військових. Один концерт – одна операція для захисника. Задля кого грали у нашому місті та яка сума була потрібна?

