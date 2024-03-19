“Війна ранить бійців не тільки фізично!” Як військові психологи допомагають захисникам долати страхи

19.03.2024 17:46

Масаж, арттерапія та єднання з природою! І це лише частина методик, які застосовують військові психологи. Завдання – відновити стан наших воїнів після виходу з нуля. Як захисникам допомагають долати їхні страхи?

