Гігантську БЕЗРУКАВКУ пошили у Дніпрі! Для чого і на кого вдягнуть?

31.03.2024 15:15

Новий одяг для Шевченка! Українську святкову безрукавку презентували у Дніпрі. Розміри вишитого кептару – велетенські. Він настільки великий, що зазіхнув на встановлення національного рекорду. Хто створив унікальні вишивки та на кого вдягнуть безрукавку?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

100 ХРЕСТІВ просто на узбіччі!?!? Дивна долина на Дніпропетровщині. Хто їх ставить та для чого?

31.03.2024 10:54

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 31.03.2024

31.03.2024 7:50

Увесь тиждень майже безперервно наші енергетики, ремонтні бригади, будівельники ліквідовують наслідки російських ударів і буквально витягують нормальне життя України – звернення Президента

30.03.2024 21:30

ЩОДНЯ воюють зі смертю! Як медики «Хартії» рятують життя військовим?

30.03.2024 15:36

На ГОДИНУ ВПЕРЕД?!? Україна переходить на літній час! Чи впливає зміна часу на здоров’я людини?

30.03.2024 12:00

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 30.03.2024

30.03.2024 7:31
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com