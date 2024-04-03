Ракетний УДАР по Дніпру! російське залізяччя потрощило дитячий садок та коледж, є поранені

03.04.2024 12:19

18 постраждалих, п’ятеро з них діти. А ще потрощені житлові будинки, навчальні заклади та автівки. Ракетний УДАР по Дніпру! Вчора надвечір окупанти скерували на місто ракету Х-59. В епіцентрі атаки опинився спортивний коледж. Всі подробиці у сюжеті.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Цікава інженерія. Хто і навіщо провів канікули в TECHNO-ТАБОРІ Інтерпайп?

03.04.2024 17:17

Скільки коштуватиме технічне обслуговування газопроводів загального користування для дніпрян?

03.04.2024 13:57

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 03.04.2024

03.04.2024 7:36

Системи ППО, які є у світі, не можуть просто припадати пилом десь на базах, коли вони можуть урятувати тисячі життів від російського терору – звернення Президента

02.04.2024 20:33

ІГРОМАНІЯ В ЗСУ?!? Чому військові грають та що робити з цим?

02.04.2024 20:32

ТИСЯЧУ кажанів випустили на волю! Тваринки зимували в холодильниках і пройшли реабілітацію.

02.04.2024 16:26
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com