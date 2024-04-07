Тиждень після удару! Як люди пережили ракетний терор у Кам’янському?

07.04.2024 17:23

Жінка не могла вибратися з власного будинку. Бо двері заклинило, а на вікнах ґрати. Після ракетної атаки минув тиждень, а у Кам’янському й досі оговтуються. Що врізалося в пам’ять місцевих, як люди пережили ракетний терор та як рятували один одного?

