Чисті та охайні. Мешканці Кам’янського вийшли на прибирання!

24.04.2024 13:23

Прибирали сміття, висаджували дерева та квіти. У Кам’янському минув тиждень довкілля. До ініціативи долучилися всі охочі. Такими акціями містян закликають відповідально ставитися до санітарних норм і дбати про довкілля. Які ще акції проводили?

