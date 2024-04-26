Комфорт для ЗСУ! Як Інтерпайп забезпечує якісною формою військових

26.04.2024 13:39

Дихаюча тканина, надійна фурнітура, зручна модель. Штаб допомоги мобілізованим Інтерпайп третій рік поспіль закуповує літню форму найкращих виробників для своїх співробітників, які воюють на фронті. Чим вона відрізняється від форми, яку видає держава?

